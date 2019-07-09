Reviewing W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)’s and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley Corporation 57 1.60 N/A 2.98 20.69 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 89 1.77 N/A 6.78 13.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Safety Insurance Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than W. R. Berkley Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. W. R. Berkley Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has W. R. Berkley Corporation and Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.6% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

W. R. Berkley Corporation has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Safety Insurance Group Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

W. R. Berkley Corporation and Safety Insurance Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

W. R. Berkley Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -17.39% and an $56 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.7% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares and 83.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of W. R. Berkley Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Safety Insurance Group Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.55% 6.39% 13.31% 18.54% 23.69% 24.96% Safety Insurance Group Inc. -0.84% 1.93% 3.68% 6.48% 14.51% 12.96%

For the past year W. R. Berkley Corporation has stronger performance than Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats W. R. Berkley Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.