Reviewing W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)’s and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s results

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley Corporation 60 1.74 N/A 3.48 19.96 FedNat Holding Company 16 0.42 N/A 0.27 45.58

Table 1 demonstrates W. R. Berkley Corporation and FedNat Holding Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FedNat Holding Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to W. R. Berkley Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. W. R. Berkley Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than FedNat Holding Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides W. R. Berkley Corporation and FedNat Holding Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 2.6% FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

W. R. Berkley Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. FedNat Holding Company’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.74 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for W. R. Berkley Corporation and FedNat Holding Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of W. R. Berkley Corporation is $56, with potential downside of -22.09%. On the other hand, FedNat Holding Company’s potential upside is 82.93% and its consensus target price is $24. The results provided earlier shows that FedNat Holding Company appears more favorable than W. R. Berkley Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both W. R. Berkley Corporation and FedNat Holding Company are owned by institutional investors at 50.2% and 70.2% respectively. 4.9% are W. R. Berkley Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% are FedNat Holding Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.15% 4.47% 14.1% 36.11% 40.9% 41.91% FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3%

For the past year W. R. Berkley Corporation has 41.91% stronger performance while FedNat Holding Company has -37.3% weaker performance.

Summary

W. R. Berkley Corporation beats FedNat Holding Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.