Reviewing W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)’s and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley Corporation 63 1.67 N/A 3.48 19.96 Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.50 N/A 0.30 46.17

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of W. R. Berkley Corporation and Donegal Group Inc. Donegal Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than W. R. Berkley Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. W. R. Berkley Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Donegal Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has W. R. Berkley Corporation and Donegal Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 2.6% Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

W. R. Berkley Corporation and Donegal Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

W. R. Berkley Corporation’s consensus target price is $64.5, while its potential downside is -10.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both W. R. Berkley Corporation and Donegal Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.2% and 91.55% respectively. W. R. Berkley Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.42% of Donegal Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.15% 4.47% 14.1% 36.11% 40.9% 41.91% Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61%

For the past year W. R. Berkley Corporation has stronger performance than Donegal Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors W. R. Berkley Corporation beats Donegal Group Inc.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.