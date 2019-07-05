Reviewing W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)’s and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)’s results

We are contrasting W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley Corporation 57 1.58 N/A 2.98 20.69 Donegal Group Inc. 14 0.53 N/A 0.29 49.49

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Donegal Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than W. R. Berkley Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. W. R. Berkley Corporation is presently more affordable than Donegal Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.6% Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

W. R. Berkley Corporation is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.78 beta. Donegal Group Inc.’s 0.32 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given W. R. Berkley Corporation and Donegal Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -16.85% for W. R. Berkley Corporation with average price target of $56.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.7% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.3% of Donegal Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Donegal Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.55% 6.39% 13.31% 18.54% 23.69% 24.96% Donegal Group Inc. 4.45% 14.39% 8.99% 5.28% 5.66% 6.63%

For the past year W. R. Berkley Corporation has stronger performance than Donegal Group Inc.

Summary

W. R. Berkley Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Donegal Group Inc.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.