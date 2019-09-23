Reviewing W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s results

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 83 14.03 N/A 3.30 26.22 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 29.11 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see W. P. Carey Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us W. P. Carey Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5%

Volatility & Risk

W. P. Carey Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered W. P. Carey Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

W. P. Carey Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.56% and an $79 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

W. P. Carey Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 56.6%. 1.1% are W. P. Carey Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. had bullish trend while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

W. P. Carey Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.