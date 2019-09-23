Reviewing W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s results

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|83
|14.03
|N/A
|3.30
|26.22
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|4
|29.11
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
In table 1 we can see W. P. Carey Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us W. P. Carey Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-14.1%
|-3.5%
Volatility & Risk
W. P. Carey Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered W. P. Carey Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
W. P. Carey Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.56% and an $79 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
W. P. Carey Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 56.6%. 1.1% are W. P. Carey Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|1.96%
|7.73%
|9.3%
|16.73%
|33.84%
|32.45%
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|3.7%
|8.53%
|4.74%
|-3.23%
|-34.38%
|-3.23%
For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. had bullish trend while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
W. P. Carey Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.
