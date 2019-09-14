Reviewing W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s results

As REIT – Diversified businesses, W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 82 13.41 N/A 3.30 26.22 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.92 N/A 1.30 17.91

Table 1 demonstrates W. P. Carey Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Starwood Property Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to W. P. Carey Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. W. P. Carey Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Starwood Property Trust Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows W. P. Carey Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

W. P. Carey Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. In other hand, Starwood Property Trust Inc. has beta of 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for W. P. Carey Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

W. P. Carey Inc. has a consensus price target of $79, and a -8.54% downside potential. Starwood Property Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 10.70% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Starwood Property Trust Inc. seems more appealing than W. P. Carey Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

W. P. Carey Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 66.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of W. P. Carey Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Starwood Property Trust Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. was more bullish than Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors W. P. Carey Inc. beats Starwood Property Trust Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.