Reviewing W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO)’s results

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 82 13.41 N/A 3.30 26.22 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 5.99 N/A 0.03 843.75

In table 1 we can see W. P. Carey Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than W. P. Carey Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. W. P. Carey Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Commercial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for W. P. Carey Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

W. P. Carey Inc. has an average target price of $79, and a -8.54% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both W. P. Carey Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of W. P. Carey Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.35% 1.6% 3.52% 2.12% 3.57% 6.13%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors W. P. Carey Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.