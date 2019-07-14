Reviewing W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 77 14.24 N/A 3.30 24.23 Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.31 N/A 0.80 14.07

In table 1 we can see W. P. Carey Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Exantas Capital Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than W. P. Carey Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. W. P. Carey Inc. is currently more expensive than Exantas Capital Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has W. P. Carey Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% -2.3% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

W. P. Carey Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.65. In other hand, Exantas Capital Corp. has beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given W. P. Carey Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Exantas Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.32% for W. P. Carey Inc. with average target price of $79.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both W. P. Carey Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 52.7% and 74.9% respectively. W. P. Carey Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Exantas Capital Corp. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 3% 0.92% 6.61% 23.85% 22.3% 22.39% Exantas Capital Corp. -0.97% 5.15% 3.88% 2.74% 14.58% 12.18%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. has stronger performance than Exantas Capital Corp.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors W. P. Carey Inc. beats Exantas Capital Corp.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.