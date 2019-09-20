Reviewing Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)’s and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s results

Both Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) are General Building Materials companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials Company 131 4.27 N/A 4.24 32.60 TopBuild Corp. 79 1.28 N/A 4.15 19.57

In table 1 we can see Vulcan Materials Company and TopBuild Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TopBuild Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Vulcan Materials Company. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Vulcan Materials Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of TopBuild Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 10% 5.2% TopBuild Corp. 0.00% 13.6% 5.9%

Volatility and Risk

Vulcan Materials Company has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TopBuild Corp.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

Vulcan Materials Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, TopBuild Corp. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Vulcan Materials Company and TopBuild Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 6 2.86 TopBuild Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Vulcan Materials Company has a consensus target price of $149.14, and a -0.77% downside potential. TopBuild Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $87.5 consensus target price and a -8.46% potential downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Vulcan Materials Company is looking more favorable than TopBuild Corp., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Vulcan Materials Company shares are held by institutional investors while 98.36% of TopBuild Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Vulcan Materials Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are TopBuild Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vulcan Materials Company 0.59% 0.61% 11.79% 36.98% 18.02% 40.03% TopBuild Corp. -0.05% 0.14% 13.95% 62.32% 8.81% 80.29%

For the past year Vulcan Materials Company has weaker performance than TopBuild Corp.

Summary

Vulcan Materials Company beats TopBuild Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which includes pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 170 installation branches located in 44 states, and 70 distribution centers in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.