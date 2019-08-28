Reviewing Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)’s and Real Goods Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE)’s results

Since Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and Real Goods Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials Company 127 3.99 N/A 4.24 32.60 Real Goods Solar Inc. N/A 1.37 N/A -1.99 0.00

Demonstrates Vulcan Materials Company and Real Goods Solar Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and Real Goods Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 10% 5.2% Real Goods Solar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Vulcan Materials Company and Real Goods Solar Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 5 2.83 Real Goods Solar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vulcan Materials Company has a consensus price target of $137.17, and a -2.27% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vulcan Materials Company and Real Goods Solar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 1.88%. About 0.1% of Vulcan Materials Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.76% of Real Goods Solar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vulcan Materials Company 0.59% 0.61% 11.79% 36.98% 18.02% 40.03% Real Goods Solar Inc. -2.32% -29.75% 137.62% -62.24% -39.22% -63%

For the past year Vulcan Materials Company has 40.03% stronger performance while Real Goods Solar Inc. has -63% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Vulcan Materials Company beats Real Goods Solar Inc.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental U.S. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. It installs residential solar energy systems up to 24 kilowatts (kW) in size; and small commercial solar energy systems up to 500 kW in size for various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, service, and municipal services. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, customer referral programs, and alliances and channel partnerships, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.