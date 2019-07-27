Reviewing Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)’s and Its Rivals results

As General Building Materials company, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Vulcan Materials Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.47% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Vulcan Materials Company has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.96% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Vulcan Materials Company and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.33% 16.19% 7.01%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Vulcan Materials Company and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials Company N/A 121 32.81 Industry Average 42.41M 1.82B 56.35

Vulcan Materials Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Vulcan Materials Company is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Vulcan Materials Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 6 2.86 Industry Average 1.00 2.07 2.52 2.55

$137.17 is the average target price of Vulcan Materials Company, with a potential upside of 0.27%. The competitors have a potential upside of 45.05%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Vulcan Materials Company is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vulcan Materials Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vulcan Materials Company 1% 6.32% 22.61% 22.76% 2.36% 31.41% Industry Average 7.31% 10.41% 20.81% 21.56% 14.42% 35.97%

For the past year Vulcan Materials Company has weaker performance than Vulcan Materials Company’s peers.

Liquidity

Vulcan Materials Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Vulcan Materials Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.76 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Vulcan Materials Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vulcan Materials Company.

Volatility & Risk

Vulcan Materials Company has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vulcan Materials Company’s competitors are 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Dividends

Vulcan Materials Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vulcan Materials Company’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.