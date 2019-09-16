Reviewing Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)’s and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL)’s results

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL), both competing one another are General Building Materials companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials Company 130 4.20 N/A 4.24 32.60 China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -12.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vulcan Materials Company and China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 10% 5.2% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.91 beta means Vulcan Materials Company’s volatility is 9.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vulcan Materials Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Ceramics Co. Ltd. are 4 and 2.6 respectively. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vulcan Materials Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vulcan Materials Company and China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 5 2.83 China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Vulcan Materials Company has an average price target of $144.67, and a -1.97% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vulcan Materials Company and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 0.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Vulcan Materials Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vulcan Materials Company 0.59% 0.61% 11.79% 36.98% 18.02% 40.03% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03%

For the past year Vulcan Materials Company had bullish trend while China Ceramics Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vulcan Materials Company beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.