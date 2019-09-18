Reviewing Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)’s and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s results

As General Building Materials companies, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials Company 131 4.23 N/A 4.24 32.60 Caesarstone Ltd. 15 1.01 N/A 0.65 21.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vulcan Materials Company and Caesarstone Ltd. Caesarstone Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Vulcan Materials Company. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Vulcan Materials Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Caesarstone Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vulcan Materials Company and Caesarstone Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 10% 5.2% Caesarstone Ltd. 0.00% 4.8% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Vulcan Materials Company is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.91 beta. Competitively, Caesarstone Ltd. is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vulcan Materials Company are 1.6 and 1. Competitively, Caesarstone Ltd. has 3.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Caesarstone Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vulcan Materials Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vulcan Materials Company and Caesarstone Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 5 2.83 Caesarstone Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Vulcan Materials Company is $144.67, with potential downside of -2.68%. On the other hand, Caesarstone Ltd.’s potential upside is 15.92% and its consensus price target is $19. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Caesarstone Ltd. seems more appealing than Vulcan Materials Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Vulcan Materials Company shares are held by institutional investors while 42% of Caesarstone Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Vulcan Materials Company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.76% of Caesarstone Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vulcan Materials Company 0.59% 0.61% 11.79% 36.98% 18.02% 40.03% Caesarstone Ltd. -5.7% -6.51% -5.95% -5.63% -4.93% 3.61%

For the past year Vulcan Materials Company was more bullish than Caesarstone Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Vulcan Materials Company beats Caesarstone Ltd.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and indirectly through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in MP Menashe, Israel. Caesarstone Ltd. is a subsidiary of Cede & Co.