Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s results

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.62 N/A -0.73 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 131.84 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7%

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 262.32% at a $5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2% and 51%. Insiders held roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.