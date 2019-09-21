Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

Both vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 8.43 N/A -0.73 0.00 Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -3.65 shows that vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 465.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Vical Incorporated’s 0.27 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Vical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. Vical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 218.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.9% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.