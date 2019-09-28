Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 9.50M -0.73 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 18.29M -12.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 668,872,773.36% 18.1% -111.3% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1,352,810,650.89% 0% -671.1%

Volatility & Risk

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 465.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -3.65 beta. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 242.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 69.32%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.