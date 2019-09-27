Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

We are contrasting vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 9.50M -0.73 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 12 -0.31 36.01M -3.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 670,619,793.87% 18.1% -111.3% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 298,096,026.49% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -3.65 shows that vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 465.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 242.47% at a $5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares and 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.