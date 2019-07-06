Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.69 N/A -0.73 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Replimune Group Inc. is 38.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 38.1. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 249.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2% and 90.6% respectively. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 69.32%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -44.91% weaker performance while Replimune Group Inc. has 43.1% stronger performance.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.