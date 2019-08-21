Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.02 N/A -0.73 0.00 Repligen Corporation 71 19.66 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.65 beta, while its volatility is 465.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Repligen Corporation on the other hand, has 1.07 beta which makes it 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Repligen Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Repligen Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 270.37% at a $5 average price target. Competitively Repligen Corporation has an average price target of $65, with potential downside of -29.58%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that vTv Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Repligen Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 90.6%. Insiders owned 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Repligen Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.