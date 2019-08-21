Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s results

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.02 N/A -0.73 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 545.20 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 270.37% and an $5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $48.5, while its potential upside is 66.90%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that vTv Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.