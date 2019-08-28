Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s results

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.02 N/A -0.73 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.33 N/A -3.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -3.65 and it happens to be 465.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MacroGenics Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. MacroGenics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 270.37%. Competitively MacroGenics Inc. has a consensus target price of $29, with potential upside of 107.89%. The information presented earlier suggests that vTv Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than MacroGenics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 95.8% respectively. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance while MacroGenics Inc. has 13.31% stronger performance.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.