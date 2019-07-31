Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

Both vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.12 N/A -0.73 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.63 beta, while its volatility is 463.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 249.65% and an $5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 2% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.