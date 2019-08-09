Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

Both vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.86 N/A -0.73 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights vTv Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Its rival G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 275.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 93.3% respectively. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.