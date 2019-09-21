Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 8.43 N/A -0.73 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Demonstrates vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forty Seven Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 218.47%. Competitively the average price target of Forty Seven Inc. is $18, which is potential 135.91% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Forty Seven Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 54.7%. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 69.32%. Competitively, 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Forty Seven Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.