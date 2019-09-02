Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.76 N/A -0.73 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.90 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Entera Bio Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 282.06% for vTv Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 69.32%. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance while Entera Bio Ltd. has 7.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.