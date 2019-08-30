Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s results

Both vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.71 N/A -0.73 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 82.77 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Cue Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Cue Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 287.57% upside potential and an average target price of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.