Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s results

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.86 N/A -0.73 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk & Volatility

A -3.65 beta indicates that vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 465.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.2 beta is the reason why it is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 278.90% and an $5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.5, which is potential 387.01% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than vTv Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.