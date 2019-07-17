Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.43 N/A -0.73 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.46 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates vTv Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Volatility and Risk

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.63 beta, while its volatility is 463.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ChromaDex Corporation has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2 Quick Ratio. ChromaDex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 222.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2% and 17.6%. Insiders held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.1% are ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -44.91% weaker performance while ChromaDex Corporation has 37.9% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ChromaDex Corporation beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.