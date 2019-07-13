Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.57 N/A -0.73 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.84 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates vTv Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has vTv Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility & Risk

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.63 beta, while its volatility is 463.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 264.96% upside potential and an average target price of $5. On the other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s potential upside is 161.76% and its consensus target price is $22.25. The information presented earlier suggests that vTv Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ChemoCentryx Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.2% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -44.91% weaker performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has 13.2% stronger performance.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.