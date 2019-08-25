Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.97 N/A -0.73 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.65 beta, while its volatility is 465.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s -0.05 beta is the reason why it is 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 273.13%.

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 15.1% respectively. Insiders held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.