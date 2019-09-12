Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s results

Since vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 8.36 N/A -0.73 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 23.52 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility & Risk

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of -3.65 and its 465.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Athersys Inc. on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Athersys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Athersys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 214.47% at a $5 average price target. Athersys Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.33 average price target and a 466.67% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares and 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Athersys Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.