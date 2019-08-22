Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Both vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.23 N/A -0.73 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 259.71% and an $5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 476.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd looks more robust than vTv Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.