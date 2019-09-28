Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 9.50M -0.73 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00

Demonstrates vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 670,619,793.87% 18.1% -111.3% Albireo Pharma Inc. 38,505,984.32% -47% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 465.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -3.65 beta. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Albireo Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 242.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 79.2%. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 69.32%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Albireo Pharma Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.