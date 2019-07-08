Reviewing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

Both vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.70 N/A -0.73 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 79.64 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see vTv Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has vTv Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 249.65% at a $5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.