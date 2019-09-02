Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s results

Since Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.92 N/A -2.94 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.37 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.52 and its 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s 172.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Vericel Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 34.30% upside potential and a consensus target price of $24. Competitively Vericel Corporation has a consensus target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 42.08%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Vericel Corporation seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 89% of Vericel Corporation shares. 11.5% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.