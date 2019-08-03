Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s results

This is a contrast between Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 66.01 N/A -2.94 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 162.72 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.52 beta, while its volatility is 152.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.37 beta which makes it 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, and a 12.78% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.