Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 65.61 N/A -2.94 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.74 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.52 and it happens to be 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 13.48% upside potential and an average target price of $24. Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 257.14%. The information presented earlier suggests that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Voyager Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 96.2%. Insiders owned 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.