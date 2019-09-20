Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 12.02 N/A -2.94 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.5. Provention Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.