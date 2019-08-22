Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s results

Both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 63.43 N/A -2.94 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 34 24.90 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Volatility and Risk

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.52 beta. Nektar Therapeutics on the other hand, has 2.63 beta which makes it 163.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nektar Therapeutics are 14.9 and 14.8 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, and a 17.36% upside potential. On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics’s potential upside is 208.81% and its consensus price target is $52.25. The information presented earlier suggests that Nektar Therapeutics looks more robust than Voyager Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 94.8%. About 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance while Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 7 of the 10 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.