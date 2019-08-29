Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 58.38 N/A -2.94 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.49 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.52 beta. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

The average target price of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 27.52%. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd.’s average target price is $10.13, while its potential upside is 227.83%. The information presented earlier suggests that MediWound Ltd. looks more robust than Voyager Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 37.1%. Insiders owned roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.