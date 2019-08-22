Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

This is a contrast between Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 65.70 N/A -2.94 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.98 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.31% and an $24 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 74.2% respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.