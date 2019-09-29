Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 121,898,597.63% -129.7% -38.2% iBio Inc. 1,370,783,086.55% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility and Risk

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.52 beta. iBio Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 8.1% respectively. About 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while iBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.