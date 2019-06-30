Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s results

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.94 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $27, and a -0.81% downside potential.

Institutional investors held 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 152.02% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -30.36% weaker performance.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.