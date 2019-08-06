Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 63.65 N/A -2.94 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.96% for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.