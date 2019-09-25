Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s results

This is a contrast between Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 10.67 N/A -2.94 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 20.03 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 shows Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 10.6% respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.