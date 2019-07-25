Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s results

Both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 70.63 N/A -2.94 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.31 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 168.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.68 beta. In other hand, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has beta of 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, and a 5.40% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.31% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.