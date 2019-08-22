Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 64.64 N/A -2.94 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.16% and an $24 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.