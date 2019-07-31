Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 68.27 N/A -2.94 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Volatility and Risk

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 168.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.68 beta. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.04% and an $24 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, which is potential 159.37% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 152.02% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.