Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

Since Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 79.56 N/A -2.94 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.18 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 168.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.68. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc. has 9.3 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -6.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.3% and 26.5% respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.