Reviewing Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)’s and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s results

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 52 0.50 139.45M 3.43 16.39 TCG BDC Inc. 14 4.25 N/A 0.83 18.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Voya Financial Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. TCG BDC Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Voya Financial Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Voya Financial Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than TCG BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 270,619,056.86% 5.8% 0.3% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Voya Financial Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$62.33 is Voya Financial Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 13.82%. Meanwhile, TCG BDC Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 3.81%. The results provided earlier shows that Voya Financial Inc. appears more favorable than TCG BDC Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares and 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats TCG BDC Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.